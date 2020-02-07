This letter is in response to a Jan. 29 story about non-dairy milk legislation.
The milk jug in my fridge has a picture of a cow on it.
Is a cow pictured on a carton of almond milk?
People’s tastes have changed.
Some people have become vegan or drink juices.
Perhaps too much milk is being produced.
Karl Hertag
Warrenton
