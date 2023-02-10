Former Warrenton Police Chief, Michael Kochis, returned to town Jan. 28 to speak at a memorial service for Dr. Ellsworth Weaver, who when he died was president of the local chapter of the NAACP. Ellsworth, a tireless and lifelong crusader for equality and justice, died on Jan. 6. On Jan. 7, Memphis police officers so severely beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols that he died in a hospital three days later. His crime has been reported to have been reckless driving.
I was not impressed when I heard that Warrenton had hired someone “from the city” for the position of police chief. I didn’t think he would grasp the nuances of policing a smaller and more rural community. I was wrong.
Ellsworth and Chief Kochis formed a close relationship from the beginning. They worked together to make Warrenton a better, safer, more equitable and more welcoming community for all.
At Dr. Weaver’s memorial service, Chief Kochis spoke eloquently about what the passing of Ellsworth meant to him and his sorrow at not being able to process together with his friend the meaning of the senseless death of Tyre Nichols and how policing needs to change.
In January, we lost two great champions for our community, Chief Kochis to Charlottesville and Dr. Ellsworth Weaver to death. I hope that we can find a way to move forward with the foundation that they built together to bring hope, peace, equality and justice, not only to Warrenton, but to the state and country.
