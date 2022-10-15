With reporters such as Colleen LaMay (“New CEO at Fauquier Health lays out roadmap for improvement,” Oct. 5), and Peter Cary (“Data centers' secrecy often keeps residents in the dark,” Oct. 5), there is still some hope for competent and accurate journalism.
Their excellent, clear and very readable articles on the above subjects are much better than what I've seen in the "mainstream" media as of late.
Many long-time supporters of the non-profit Fauquier Hospital never could understand the need to sell to a for-profit corporation, headquartered in another state no less. Love to see who actually profited by this sale, not the local citizens no doubt.
It’s no reflection on the new CEO, who seems to be eminently qualified. Like many, I just don't believe in the for-profit concept for hospitals and didn't see any pressing reason to turn over the work of many generations of locals to a for-profit corporation. The recent "D" grade for the new hospital situation speaks volumes.
Peter Cary's article about the data center proposal, with its secrecy and "revolving door" aspect should be read by all citizens interested in transparency and good government. (When government officials leave public servant jobs to go into the private sector, it can give the appearance of a conflict of interest.)
Fauquier Times: Thank you and keep up the good work!
Andrew Johnson
Marshall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.