LETTER: Good in name only

On March 17, the House [of Representatives] passed a resolution to award its highest honor, the Congressional Gold Medal, to the Capitol Police for their service during the January 6 insurrection. The resolution passed 413 -12. Who was among those voting against the resolution? Rep. Robert (Bob) Good.
Why, you may ask, would someone who professes to be a supporter of law enforcement vote against a resolution to honor law enforcement staff who literally risked life and limb to protect our nation’s Capitol building and those working within its chambers? Because he and his 11 collaborators wanted to water down the language to gloss over the actual events for which the officers are being honored. Fortunately, all the Democrats and most Republicans overrode their underhanded effort.
If we dig a little deeper, we might better understand why Bob Good voted the way he did.
On Jan. 6, in the hours after the attack on the Capitol, Good voted to exclude Arizona and Pennsylvania — states won by Biden — from the count of Electoral College votes that determined the next president of the United States. Legislators voting to disenfranchise these states were promoting unsubstantiated, patently false claims of voter fraud in an attempt to overturn the election. Good was one of the “conspiracy theorists” who promoted the very lies that resulted in the riot.
Further, his district director Sandy Adams and her husband, Virginia GOP 5th District Chair Melvin Adams, actually participated in the Jan. 6th event, according to an email from Melvin Adams. Adams states that he and his wife attended the Trump rally and marched to the Capitol building where they witnessed the resulting riot, but did not enter the building.
Congressman, you dishonor your 5th District constituents with your Jan. 6 votes and your vote against the recent congressional resolution to award the Capitol police with well-deserved medals.
Miriam Anver
Rectortown
