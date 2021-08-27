LETTER: Gloria’s a great local resource for the arts

My wife and I just returned from seeing a phenomenal performance by Shannon Bielski and Moonlight Express at the Gloria Faye Dingus Center for the Arts. They are a bluegrass band playing traditional and original bluegrass, but also crossing over into the contemporary popular music genre with a bluegrass flare (i.e., Prince, "When Doves Fly").
The four of them were incredibly talented musicians, and Shannon was an amazing vocalist. This incredible entertainment was very affordable. The band did not let the small crowd deter them from putting on an amazing performance.
If you attend concerts, you know that they are expensive. I just want to encourage local residents that love great music to attend concerts at this local, intimate and top-class venue, not only to support a local nonprofit, but to also see top-class talent at a very affordable price.
Please see the following link to see the vision of the foundation and see a schedule of upcoming events. We are extremely fortunate to have such a wonderful venue with top class entertainment at such an affordable price in our small town.
I encourage music lovers in Fauquier County to take advantage of this wonderful resource. https://www.centerofwarrenton.org/
Rick Ashley
Warrenton
