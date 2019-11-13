I was recently visiting with a friend, and we were discussing truth; not in the theoretical, but rather as a practical means of assessment in today’s world. Specifically, what do we currently mean by it and how do we ascertain it? For, bluntly put, truth today seems to be more of a commodity than a staple, and it might need some clarification.
We are assaulted by wordsmithing provocateurs, who coin new phrases that offer customized interpretations to fit the moment. Their creative inventions include: “Truth isn’t truth,” “My truth isn’t your truth” and “alternative facts.” They are meant to be misleading and represent a departure from traditional thinking.
We used to say, “truth is truth” and “you’re not entitled to your own facts.” Now, as the merchants of doubt ply their trade, we seem to waver a bit in our convictions. Misinformation, Photoshop mischief, half-truths, quotes out of context and downright lies rule our times. How is one to stand up against such an unrelenting bombardment?
Not too long ago, truth was straightforward and practicable. We knew something was true because it worked, or it was measurable. We knew that the Pythagorean Theorem in geometry was correct, because it worked … every time. We knew that at sea level, water would boil at 100 degrees centigrade, because it always did … every time. They were provable by empirical data.
You relied upon these facts. And, facts were … simply facts. You pretty much believed in them as they rarely changed. And it made you feel secure because you had something solid to hold onto. Regrettably, few things in today’s world are so pure and simple.
In the absence of objective evidence, we tend to accept cultural norms, authoritative sources and social/religious/political affiliations as a guide. If we are wise, we look at these influences in a questioning and dispassionate manner. We note that many times these influences conveniently coincide with self-serving agendas.
Sometimes people use equivocal language with the intent to deceive, but in most instances they are merely presenting the truth as they see it. They seek to persuade us to their point of view. This is not unusual, as we often develop our beliefs by adopting someone else’s truth.
When Supreme Court Justice Stewart described his threshold test for obscenity, he said he might not be able to define it, but, “… I know it, when I see it.” That was his truth. It is not always the same for the rest of us; but probably comes pretty close.
In the end, we realize that beyond the scientific there are very few absolutes. And we come to look at truth from a personal vantage point. If we are honest with ourselves, we realize that optics can change due to our learning experiences, personal biases and self-interests. This is normal, as we decide truth based upon whom we are.
In 1973 while knee-deep in Watergate, President Nixon infamously said, “I am not a crook.” My mother, who heard this through her paradigm as a devout Catholic, replied in all sincerity, “Poor man, he’s going straight to hell.” Now I don’t know whether or not Nixon went to hell, but I do know that my mother prayed for him. It was her truth.
Maybe the quest for truth should start with personal self-awareness and be grounded in beliefs and ideals learned over time from those whose character and honesty we can attest to. Maybe the most reliable measure of veracity in the formation of our beliefs is what our grandparents and parents referred to as old-time common sense? And maybe Samuel Coleridge had it right when he said, “Common sense in an uncommon degree is what the world calls wisdom.” I share his view and believe that a little more common sense, judiciously applied, can go a long way in making America wise again.
Don Bachmann
Marshall
