Many of us will remember John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inaugural speech where he challenged us with the famous words ... “And so, my fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you -- ask what you can do for your country.” We are at a time when these words mean something to us all.
What can we do for our community, neighbors and families during this trying time? We all have a part to play. I am very proud of the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, our nonprofit partners and the work we do. As we all struggle with our new normal, our organization has adapted by working smarter. We have created the Emergency Response Fund to address current critical needs in our local communities. To date, we have distributed $261,975 to help our neighbors in need.
In addition, we have decided to continue Give Local Piedmont on May 5. This is our seventh year and to date GLP has raised over $4.6 million for local nonprofits. This year these local nonprofits need us like never before due to COVID-19. Many people have been laid off, furloughed and some are just plain out of money. The work of many nonprofit businesses is essential to our community and must continue. We can help them continue their good work by supporting them with our donations and we thank you in advance for your generosity if you are able to give.
Stay healthy and safe.
Richard Lessard
Chair, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation
