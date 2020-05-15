This year’s General Assembly was truly pivotal for protecting our environment.
Significantly, the Virginia Clean Economy Act will eliminate air pollution from power plants by 2045 and commits us to a future powered by clean, renewable energy. This could result in 13,000 new jobs a year in the renewable energy and efficiency sectors, while providing savings to customers on their electric bills and protecting them from paying for costly, unnecessary infrastructure.
In addition, the legislature finalized Virginia’s membership in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state compact to cut carbon emissions from power plants that will bring Virginia $100 million a year, helping communities combat flooding and funding energy efficiency programs for some of our most needy residents.
The legislature also voted for localities to regulate plastic bags with a 5-cent tax. Hopefully, Fauquier will implement this opportunity as plastic bags have blighted our views and clogged our waterways.
While we’re progressing, carbon emissions from the transportation sector still account for nearly half of Virginia’s carbon footprint. We need to reduce this footprint with more accessible mass transit and low to zero emission vehicles.
Our thanks go to State Sen. Jill Vogel and Del. Elizabeth Guzman, who supported these environmental priorities. We will need such leadership as we continue fighting for the Commonwealth’s environment.
Lori Keenan McGuinness
Rectortown
Vice-chair of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters and co-chair of the Goose Creek Association for Fauquier County.
