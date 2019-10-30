If the ovations following each candidate’s summary statements are any indication, Wednesday night’s Sept. 25) forum clearly went to Laura Galante.
Responding to potential firearms regulations, Mr. Webert voted against a red flag law that would remove guns from people judged a danger to themselves and others because it is unconstitutional as written. Rather than rewriting the legislation, he allowed it to die. He voted against universal checks supported by 80 percent of Americans. Having voted to end the special session on gun violence, we know he will not support legislation addressing gun violence. Ms. Galante supports both background checks, especially internet sales and red flag laws.
Webert opposes joining the RGGI and, incredibly, proposes weatherization to address climate change; Galante supports RGGI and investment in green energy, increasing local jobs and spurring economic growth to address the climate crisis.
Webert supported taking funding from public schools for vouchers and charter schools. Galante, instead, recommends changes to the composite index to give more funding to rural public school systems permanently.
On rural internet, Webert defers responsibility to localities to complete “the last mile.” Galante will pressure Comcast, who makes record profits in urban areas, to use funds to complete broadband in rural areas across the state.
On every issue, Laura Galante demonstrated thorough knowledge and holistic approach to important issues by attacking problems from multiple angles, demonstrating outside-the-box thinking, and proposing solutions appealing to constituents of all political stripes. Laura Galante is the delegate we need and deserve to represent us.
Mary Haak
Orlean
