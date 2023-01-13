Santa and Mrs. Claus, now back home to the North Pole, would like to thank and recognize all the children, young and old, of Warrenton and the surrounding communities.
First, thanks go to all the children that traveled to Warrenton to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, and thank you to all the adults for making your child’s dreams and wishes come true.
Next in line is a big thank you to Joelle Fryman and the Experience Old Town Warrenton organization for providing us a great place to visit everyone.
Big shout out to the Warrenton Fire Department for providing Santa a ride to Gum Drop Square and, yes, I haven’t forgotten all those great pictures taken and published by the Discovery and Fauquier Times newspapers.
Santa really enjoyed his time spent doing a parade at Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, visiting and giving gifts to our veterans at the American Legion Post 72, and no less important, providing a lot of cheer to the doctors, nurses and administrators at Fauquier Hospital.
In closing, I want to thank all my believers for taking the time to write, draw and color their letters to Santa and providing a list of their Christmas wishes. Santa enjoyed writing back to all the children that provided the necessary information to receive my replies.
Santa and Mrs. Claus look forward to visiting everyone at Gum Drop Square this coming Christmas season 2023. Again, a warm thanks to all of you for a great time in your great community.
