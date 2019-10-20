I and some others were puzzled that your coverage of the Sept. 25 debate in Marshall (“Marshall candidates forum focuses on 18th District”) did not fully convey the feeling of the audience – which was more favorable to Ms. (Laura) Galante (D) than to Mr. (Michael) Webert (R-Va. 18th).
Ms. Galante’s articulation of the issues was clearly stronger. She brings fresh new approaches to key issues of employment (promoting the trades and expanding technical education), boosting Virginia agriculture and local farming, and expanding our access to high-speed internet.
Plus Ms. Galante is committed to working “across the aisle” to find bipartisan solutions, an ethic our politics needs now more than ever.
Nigel Ogilvie
The Plains
Editor’s note: Without polling members of the audience, it would have been difficult to provide an objective report on the audience’s preferences. We choose to keep the article an objective report of the candidates’ views.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.