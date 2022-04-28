I read with dismay Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer’s quote in the paper the other week (“Proposed Warrenton budget addresses long-neglected utility infrastructure,” April 13) about how past town councils “deferred necessary maintenance” to the sewer and water treatment facilities when tax rates were reduced far below the current level. That comment is not only disingenuous, it’s a crime against the facts.
During my time on town council (1998-2014), we spent millions on maintenance and improvements to both the sewer and water treatment facilities. Along with annual contributions to repairing aging underground pipes, there were constant improvements made to the plant operation — too numerous to list here — including being one of the first municipalities in the commonwealth to bring our sewer plant up to meet the new Department of Environmental Quality standards on nitrogen and phosphorous discharge levels. At the same time, we doubled the capacity of our water treatment facility and brought back online the gusher well that augments our water supply.
We worked with Whitman/Requardt Associates as our consulting engineers during my time on council. We did numerous studies to explore our growing demands versus ability to treat/process both water and sewer within our limitations. These studies included examining all of the vacant land, both residential and commercial, to make sure we reserved enough capacity for our buildout and for redevelopment.
We wrote the document that is now the Master Sewer and Water Agreement between the town, the county and the WSA. This was done to make sure it was clear that the town was not in the business of extending our lines outside the town limits, except in these strategic locations outlined in the document, because we knew we did not have enough capacity to get involved beyond our existing town limits.
We were able to do all of these things with low taxes on our citizens, because we ran the town like a business and didn’t waste taxpayer money bloating the bureaucracy.
What Ms. Schaeffer has neglected to mention is what might be another reason for wanting to spend millions of extra money on the sewer and water facilities. Recently, the town was holding secret, unadvertised (possibly unlawful) meetings to discuss boundary adjusting county land to grow the town by 60%. To do that, the town will need to raise the town dam to impound more water and enlarge the sewer plant to treat much greater volumes beyond our current capacity. Both are extremely costly.
It is the town's mantra that if we don’t grow, we will die. However, the 2020 census showed very little growth over the previous decade, and we are not dead. In fact, I would argue that keeping Warrenton small and unique is what will keep us from dying.
One might also question the need for five new staff positions totaling almost $900,000 annually in Ms. Schaeffer’s proposed budget if we haven’t grown. Of course, three of them look directly related to the plan to expand our sewer and water treatment facilities and grow the size of the town by 60%.
When I left office, our sewer and water situation was in fine shape for the town to finish building out vacant land within our current boundaries and still have extra capacity for the redevelopment of many areas throughout the community. This is the path we should continue to take.
If you don’t want your taxes to go up significantly, and you don’t want Warrenton to turn into Manassas, you need to get in touch with your council members now before it’s too late and come speak at the public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on May 10.
The town council members are supposed to work for the people who elect them, and Ms. Schaeffer is supposed to work for the town council. Right now, our government is operating completely backwards.
David A. Norden
Warrenton
