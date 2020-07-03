Shelly Norden was one of the few teachers that saw me past my learning disability. She was one of those teachers that pushed me to get out of my comfort zone by persuading me to take one of the journalism classes. I have never been good at writing, but she didn’t care. She taught me skills that I now use in my profession.
She pushed me to get out of my comfort zone and try new things with my education. Shelly was and still is one of my biggest role models.
Taking her away from a school that she had done so much for over the years was wrong but what is really upsetting is that she was taken from the classes that she thrives in. She was my ninth-grade English teacher but then later I had her in Yearbook 1 and Journalism 1.
Journalism is her expertise and she has been replaced with a teacher with no certification or professional journalism experience.
As a career and technical education teacher myself, this is beyond frustrating. We need qualified teachers who have the educational background for the content that they are teaching.
There needs to be a change, either give her the job back or fill the position with someone as qualified as her. These students deserve the best education that they can get, and they were getting that with her there. Don’t short the students because of a political disagreement!
- Carley Pavan, Nokesville
