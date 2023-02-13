Through a tremendous act of care and interest toward the health and wellbeing of our community, an alternative development idea has been presented to the Warrenton Town Council, and by extension, to Amazon Web Services and its representatives. (To download a pdf of the plan, go to: https://bit.ly/protectfauquierplan)
This plan envisions a collaborative effort by all parties interested in maximizing the benefits and revenues while reducing the negative and uncalled-for impacts of a data center proposed for the land owned by Amazon.
In my over two decades of service on the Warrenton Planning Commission, I never appeared in front of the Town Council nor have I written a letter to the editor on behalf of any application that came before the commission, no matter the outcome of our votes. I’ve always felt that I was privileged to have ample opportunities to share my thoughts and express my point of view.
To be completely transparent, my family and I are regular Amazon customers, and in fact, since the inception of this proposal by AWS, my small business accounting software is now stored by AWS. I do not object to the ever-growing needs for cloud storage but am specifically opposed to building a data center in this location.
The residential planned unit development, as proposed by Mrs. Susan Fultz as an alternative to the data center, accomplishes the diversity of uses that the Warrenton Comprehensive Plan 2040 calls for while also ensuring that the vested landowner (Amazon), will see a long-term gain and return for their investment.
The town will achieve its goals and objectives of additional mixed housing and residents to support our businesses and gain revenues and meal taxes through additional opportunities for commercial growth.
Amazon can be, and must be, a good neighbor to improve the narrative that is currently attached to its brand. The citizens of Warrenton and Fauquier County understand the complexities of sustainability, growth, economic development and quality of life. We have overwhelmingly appeared to voice our opposition to the current application and suggest an alternative approach to solve our differences.
Please take a few minutes to learn about the alternative plan that one of our own neighbors has so thoughtfully proposed and insist that our leaders unanimously support that which is, after all, consistent with the Comprehensive Plan they voted for.
