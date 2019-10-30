As a former teacher, assistant principal and principal of Fauquier High School, I was fortunate to work with many outstanding students and adults for more than 40 years. One such individual is Eric Maybach, a 1995 Fauquier High School graduate.
In the years following his high school graduation, Eric has had a distinguished career in the banking industry. His responsibilities include creating budgets, managing investment portfolios, and analyzing financial data. He has also volunteered his time, effort, and passion to support our community through venues such as the Warrenton Ruritan Club.
Eric Maybach has respect for and works well with others. His many diverse experiences in finance, his dedication to the needs of our community, and his honesty, perseverance and exemplary character make him the right choice for the position of commissioner of revenue. His vision of “Focus for the Future” will make life better for all of us who live in Fauquier County.
Please join me in voting for this outstanding individual on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Roger A. Sites
Warrenton
