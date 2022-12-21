I want to talk about this marvelous Town of Warrenton, where votes on land use are deemed existential, and folks voice genuine expressions of concern. It's always interesting to hear what people contribute to complex topics, and there's nothing like a good land-use topic to stir us up.
Encounters like this Amazon data center application can bring out the best in some people and the not so best in others. So far, the “best in people” seem to outnumber the opposite by a wide margin. I commend the planning commission members for their tough stance seeking answers; at least two Fauquier Times reporters for mostly full, fair and balanced reporting; Protect Fauquier, Citizens for Fauquier and Piedmont Environmental Council for invaluable research, analysis and public education, and many, many community members airing their experience, insight and opinions. The process is working.
My modest hope is that the final council vote be taken only after much thought about the strength — not only the volume — of all sides of the argument. Warrenton has an opportunity to do some good here. I'm expecting the council to be straightforward, fact-based and modest in its reach, making certain that visible transmission towers and noise are not part of the final package, along with an unoffensive facade and landscape (certainly no more offensive than its neighboring gas station and car sales lot). What I think most folks would say is needed here is certainty in complete sound and tower mitigation and a high standard for visual aesthetics.
But what struck me recently was a charged message (“New Group Raises Questions About Approval Process” Fauquier Times, Dec. 7) riddled with innuendo and insinuation of dishonesty by town staff and officials. Their letter, and their pre-election postcard that soiled my mailbox before it was, in my opinion, aggressive and intemperate.
It seemed prepared by people who believe there is only one way to run government, and any other way is "dishonest," who believe that everyone else is an outsider who can be disparaged, maligned and smeared.
When self-proclaimed citizen advocates are rhetorically manipulative and divisive, they undercut their argument and damage us all. I served with a few of these group founders on town council. Disappointingly, in response to high initial costs and obviously dishonest projections for its income and expenses, I cast the lone vote against Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility. Those and other oversight irregularities were obvious to me, and I said so, but I don't recall receiving support from anyone on this newly formed "honest government" chorus.
Where were they defending honest government when they had the vote? We still pay for those lies. In 2022 alone, taxpayers subsidized WARF funding to the tune of a half million dollars.
Today, a forward-looking town government is viewing an honest opportunity to generate needed revenue from land zoned industrial. A worthy goal to be sure, but serious potential impacts are lurking. Can they be mitigated? Can the towers be buried, and the noise made silent?
If they can, we all win. If they can't, I expect they will vote no.
John Albertella
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.