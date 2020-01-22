As our community and the Town of Warrenton continue to grow and diversify, it may be time to examine the current policies and process for allowing individuals and groups to discuss and distribute materials on public sidewalks, which may be untrue or offensive to others.
According to Mr. Frank Cassidy, the director of Community Development, persons wishing to promote or distribute materials to the public must check with the town’s police department. If they are not soliciting for commercial purposes, they may set up a table and promote their ideas and information, even if it is untrue, offensive or of a political nature. No permit or further examination is required at this time. This occurred most recently on Jan. 13 in front of the Warrenton Post office on Main Street and at least one other time in the past.
I would like to suggest that a more formal permit process be established, like that in effect in many other cities. A more proper examination of requests to purport political and or divisive information should receive more thought and scrutiny. If the only regulation is that the individuals are not selling something for commercial purposes, then any person could distribute hateful, disturbing and untruthful materials.
Where will this end? Our sidewalks should not be a place for distribution of possibly false and purely opinionated material, which can impede the conduct of business by our merchants and services. The Post Office staff and many of its customers openly complained on Jan. 13, that they wished the individuals who had set up in front of their establishment were not allowed to be there.
Most importantly, clearer guidelines as part of a detailed permit process will allow all aspects of a situation such as this to come to light. As a result, perhaps businesses and citizens wishing to accomplish their work will not be distracted or disturbed unnecessarily on our town’s sidewalks during the business day on a main pedestrian thoroughfare.
Rita Rowand
Hume
