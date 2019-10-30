The Fauquier Education Association is proud to support Mike Hammond (Scott District), Susan Pauling (Center District) and Don Mason (Lee District) for school board in the upcoming election.
We believe these three candidates are the right choice for Fauquier County because they are committed to giving our students the world-class education they deserve by hiring and retaining highly qualified educators and support staff, keeping class sizes small and building community partnerships.
Mike Hammond has the project management experience the county needs to see our school district through the middle school modernization project, a big topic of concern for teachers, parents and students in Fauquier. Mr. Hammond believes that transparency in the budget process will lead to a better working relationship between the school board and board of supervisors. He has already held conversations with Holder Trumbo about ways in which the two boards can work together to create a budget that is sufficient for schools without increasing the tax burden on residents.
You would be hard pressed to find a parent more active in the school community than Susan Pauling. She is the essence of a servant leader who believes in building strong community partnerships so all stakeholders benefit. Mrs. Pauling believes that teachers should be able to afford to live and work in the community where they teach and is willing to tackle the hard questions that will create a budget that makes this possible. Like Mr. Hammond, she believes transparency is of the utmost importance in the budget process and believes in a budget that serves the needs of every child and educator.
Mr. Mason is an incumbent on the board from the Lee District. As a former educator and administrator, he understands the unique needs facing our county. From outdated facilities to teacher compression, Mr. Mason has a plan that will better the school district for all. As a current project manager in a local school system, his experience in modernizing facilities will be crucial to creating a long-term facilities improvement plan that serves Fauquier County families for generations to come.
Our community is only as strong as our public schools. Please join us on Nov. 5 to elect these forward-thinking candidates who are willing to work hard in pursuit of the best educational opportunities for students of Fauquier County Public Schools.
Lauren Brill
president
Fauquier Educational Association
