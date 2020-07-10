The essential roles of health care professionals and other first responders have been illuminated during this pandemic. We’ve watched grateful citizens around the world singing on their balconies, banging on drums, or just politely saying “thank you” to these heroes as they risk their own health to protect ours.
In this spirit I take the opportunity to bring your attention to our fellow citizens who are not often acknowledged as essential workers or first responders. Yet they continue to provide essential services for the continued health and well-being of many citizens of Fauquier County -- the sustained delivery of ample, clean water.
Out of sight, out of mind, and with a continued sense of dedication to all customers, the staff of Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority have continued to perform throughout the pandemic. The constant maintenance and repair of critical (and aging) conveyance, treatment and other infrastructure, constant monitoring for a range of potential concerns such as contamination, and mitigation of threats such as drought or declining water levels are among the roles played by these heroes.
Most of us take these services for granted as we turn on our taps and fill our glasses with safe drinking water.
So please be on the lookout for FCWSA employees. They are on the streets of our service and magisterial districts across the county. Tip your hat, toot you horn, or beat a drum in their honor!
Cheers!
Mike Focazio
Chairman of the Board
Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority
