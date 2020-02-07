I am grateful the Fauquier Times paper still exists to help deliver important stories to our community like the U.S. 17 speeding calming through Senate Bills 556 and 557 by Sen. Jill Vogel. They passed [out of committee] on Jan. 23 at Richmond General Assembly.
I received much more support from citizens who read the article published on Jan. 8, that helped these bills to pass through signatures of support and email writing to the senators.
While social media also greatly helped, the printed paper is a source that still reaches many, and has a more trustworthy feeling to it, in my opinion.
Scott Filling
The Plains
(1) comment
Why are only the rich people in northern Fauquier getting help with a huge problem? Travel down 29 and see what speeders are doing. If you aren't going at least 80mph in the slow lane of I-66 you are about run off the road. I agree that speeding is a problem, but 17 north of Warrenton should not be the only road under focus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.