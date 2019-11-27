Let us now praise consistency and competence. Even as our national and state governments fracture along increasingly bitter partisan lines, Fauquier’s continues its steady adherence to a remarkable electoral consensus: The people who live here like the way the county looks and the way its elected officials run it.
Our 2019 local government elections were a non-event, with four of five sitting supervisors and a popular sheriff reelected without opposition, and the fifth supervisor returned to office in a landslide victory. Elsewhere, the entire Virginia General Assembly changed hands, and a divided Congress began impeachment proceedings against a polarizing President.
There are good reasons for this anomaly. Fauquier has a long and repeatedly tested political tradition: a bipartisan dedication to the protection and preservation of the county’s rural agricultural character and an almost unbroken series of competent and farsighted local leaders.
Over the past 50 years, Fauquier’s supervisors have put into place a set of local laws whose largely consistent enforcement has enabled the county to avoid the political see-saws in zoning policy that have led to the explosive exurbanization of large parts of Loudoun and Prince William counties.
Sometime after it takes office in January, the reelected Board of Supervisors will likely have to resolve a serious challenge to the consistency and competence of Fauquier’s zoning rules and their administration: Brian Roeder’s assertion that the zoning ordinance’s prohibition of hotels and restaurants in rural areas does not preclude his operation of a 42-room luxury hotel and a 50-seat restaurant on 50 acres of open countryside adjacent to his Barrel Oak Winery because they are a “lodge” or “resort,” uses allowed in a different chapter of the same ordinance.
The significance of this challenge lies in the fact that the conflicting chapters of the county’s rural zoning rules apply to a staggering 80 percent of Fauquier’s 660 square miles of land. If the BOS were to accept Roeder’s rationale, it would inject enduring uncertainty into future enforcement of the ban on hotels and restaurants in the vast expanse of Fauquier’s farmland.
In anticipatory praise of the BOS’ consistency and competence, I trust that it will reinforce the county’s historical commitment to its current character by denying Roeder’s applications and rewriting its vague and hopelessly obsolete zoning rules to eliminate non-agricultural commercial enterprises in our precious rural domains.
Les Cheek
Warrenton
