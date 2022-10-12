Despite the threat of torrential rain from remnants of Hurricane Ian, more than 300 people gathered Sept. 30 for the annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, an annual Fauquier County GOP fundraiser, held at the Inn at Vint Hill.
Republicans gathered at the sold-out event to encourage one another and be inspired by Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle Sears, Hung Cao, candidate for the 10th Congressional District, and Richard Reinsch II, director of American Studies at The Heritage Foundation.
The sounds of leadership didn't radiate only from the speaker's podium. Community leaders from all parts of Fauquier County contributed to the conversation about making America better.
One such conversation leader was Renee Graves, administrative assistant for Fauquier County's Commissioner of the Revenue, reiterating the importance of understanding the community one serves. "It gives me an opportunity to get the pulse of what's happening politically."
What did these messengers share? Each of the three speakers began with the Declaration of Independence. Hung Cao shared his family's struggles as his father immigrated from Vietnam, coming to America with nothing but a dream and a willingness to work hard.
Cao's father demonstrated to his family that the American dream still rang true as he went from the bottom to study in the halls of Cornell and beyond to work for USAID in Africa, serving the people there for 15 years. Because of his sacrifice and willingness to humble himself, the father made open doors possible for his five sons. Hung Cao attended Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. From this educational foundation, Candidate Hung Cao received a commission from the United States Naval Academy, serving alongside our joint military special operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia.
His unique military skills and education have led him through the physics halls of MIT and Harvard, along with Homeland Security and an FBI Terrorism Task Force.
Yet the man who stood at the podium did not focus on his past but on Virginia's future.
Sears finished the night challenging the audience to a stance of grave mindfulness, stating, "We've got to be serious to preserve America. She may not be all she’s supposed to be, but she's not what she used to be either, because I am here."
Sears referenced her unique role as Virginia's first elected female, Black, immigrant civil leader in the role of lieutenant governor. Sears leaned into the foundations of the Constitution, which instituted the vision that she could be elected under a legal framework written over 200 years ago.
Sears called on those who were quietly waiting to go out and vote, then found ten people to ask if they had also voted. Her committee has uncovered the statistic that approximately 400,000 Christians do not vote unless the election is presidential. Every election is unique. Every election brings a change in one way or another.
Sears closed by saying, "You are the reason he (Hung Cao) fought. You are the salt of the earth." Hope has been rekindled amidst the people. Now that the call has been made, will you vote?"
Sharon Krasny
Nokesville
