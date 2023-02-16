Fauquier Health has served our community for nearly a century, striving to find new ways to better serve people across our region each year. Our dedication to this region is why I am so disappointed that the Fauquier Times would publish an article featuring a flawed misrepresentation of the support we provide to Warrenton and the surrounding community. (“Fauquier hospital offers less financial help to patients than other hospitals in Virginia, U.S.” Feb. 8)
Virginia hospitals funded Medicaid expansion through provider assessments anticipating declines in uncompensated care. In 2019, Fauquier Health contributed nearly $5 million in provider assessments, while continuing to experience significant reimbursement shortfalls. In the same year, we increased our self-pay discount from 38% to 60%. These contributions should not be overlooked as a community benefit.
We have nothing to hide when it comes to community contributions. In fact, we publish a community benefit report every year that summarizes the variety of ways we give back to our community. Several years of these reports are easily accessible on our website. These show that, in 2021 alone, Fauquier Health provided nearly $27 million in community benefits, including $15 million in charity care, uninsured discounts and uncompensated care, $11.4 million in taxes, and nearly $270,000 in contributions to local community benefit programs ranging from tuition reimbursement for our employees and the provision of community health services to donations to community organizations such as Fauquier Family Shelter Services, Fauquier Free Clinic, Warrenton Pregnancy Center, Cornerstone Baptist Church’s Feed Fauquier event and many more.
We believe that the reporting and remarks featured in the Fauquier Times articles were incredibly disrespectful to our team of providers and staff who work tirelessly to put the needs of our patients and community first and to our engaged board of trustees — all local community leaders who advise and guide our leadership team. We are proud to be an involved member of this region and proud of how we contribute to the people and organizations calling this area home. We are saddened that such misguided information would be promoted by a trusted local news source.
Making communities healthier has always been our priority, and we remain focused on expanding access to care locally, investing significantly in our community and being a great partner to our region. And we look forward to sharing our 2022 community benefit report in the coming weeks.
Rebecca Segal
CEO, Fauquier Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.