To put it bluntly, the 2022 real estate tax rate imposed by Fauquier County is totally unacceptable. Our current bill is 20.9% over the 2021 bill, relatively comparable to the current Washington D.C., Arlington and Alexandria Consumer Price Index being up 7.3% over the last year (https://www.bls.gov/regions/mid-atlantic/news-release/consumerpriceindex_washingtondc.htm), and the U.S. index up 8.5% (https://www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/cpi.pdf).
How can the board of supervisors justify this increase based on numbers like these? The BOS tried to shadow the tax growth pain by decreasing the rate to 90.3 cents, but that is not enough considering the large increase in property values.
Bottom line, this is nothing but a BOS money grab, and they are being greedy, thoughtless and without much consideration for the people of Fauquier County who will suffer from it. The BOS needs to be more responsible by reducing the tax rate even lower.
Homer Cox
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.