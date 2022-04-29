I am writing this letter so our Fauquier citizens know how good our sheriff’s office is with respect to mental health problems.
Someone I know recently had a metal health crisis. She got violent with another person and had to be arrested. To say the least, things were going badly. We then found out that the Fauquier County Sheriff’s office has a domestic violence resource specialist who is knowledgeable about mental illness, Michele Arft.
We contacted her about the problem and asked for help. She got back to us very quickly. She even responded to requests for help on a Sunday morning. Her help in dealing with the sheriff’s office, the magistrate’s office and the district court were invaluable. The deputy who came to the magistrate’s office and the magistrate were very sympathetic and helpful.
We usually only hear horror stories about mental health and law enforcement. In this case, our sheriff’s office, especially Michele, provided invaluable help and prevented a bad situation from becoming worse.
Thank you, Michele and the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Art and Helen Poland
Marshall
