There is a saying that goes something like this: "Justice delayed is Justice denied." It is my belief that is happening now in Fauquier County Circuit Court system.
For over 40 years, the citizens of Fauquier County had a sitting judge. After Judge Jeffrey Parker retired, we never got another judge. Why is that?
Loudoun County has five judges, Rappahannock has no judges, and Fauquier has no judges. Our population has increased, and I have been told that we qualify for a judge; so what is the problem?
Could it perhaps be politics in legislature in Richmond? Our citizens and our circuit court need and deserve a sitting judge. Delaying a decision is not the answer.
Anne C. Hall
