The time has come. It has been a long time in coming. Centuries. But the time has come for Old Fauquier County to defibrillate into the present tense. Now. And to observe in 2020’s ambulance rearview mirror that “data” is somehow present tense seems comical, at least to those of us who (have to) work in other (real) Virginia counties.
But of course, Old Fauquier County is “different” than other Virginia counties. Old Fauquier is graced in the python-grasp of an archipelago of ancient beneficents: sultans, princes, lords, masters of the universe, etc., for whom that ineffable chronological quantum between the “world wide web” and “data” holds no practical application in lives blurred through chopper blades between Upperville and Positano.
But all is not well, for all, on the luxury-lined Titanic that is Old Fauquier County. You see, some of us (have to) work. And some of us who (have to) work have children. And some of those children don’t board in London (where they have “data”).
So, to opine now that COVID is the tip of the iceberg that sunk Old Fauquier County is to miss this careening meteor of a point entirely. Old Fauquier County has sleep-walked itself off a century-high cliff, and not buzz-driven itself into some temporary, and murky difficulty.
Do you know, Old Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, that one can now find five bars of cellular signal in much of Rappahannock County? Some of you just realized that makes Old Fauquier County now the most ass-backwards county in the United States (West Virginia, Mississippi and North Dakota notwithstanding).
Stone walls are nice. I have stone walls. But cell towers are better than stone walls because stone walls can’t educate my children (the ones that don’t board in London, where they have data). And I’m not a cellular radio engineer, but I don’t think too many stone walls need to be demolished to erect cellular radio transmitters on every single existing power line pole in Fauquier County. I see power lines outside my window, and everywhere else I look in Fauquier County. Why don’t I see cellular antennas on every single one of them? Come on.
Fox hunting is pretty. I blithely crack a smile when they “ride through” in their $14,000 knickers. Good for them; I begrudge no master of the universe a tallyho (or two) through my property in $14,000 knickers. And I’m not a fiber optics engineer, but I don’t think all that many hunt clubs need to disband in order to string fiber optic cable between every single existing phone line pole in Fauquier County. I see phone lines outside my window, and everywhere else I look in Fauquier County. Why isn’t there fiber optic broadband in every home already served by existing phone lines? Come on.
This is easy. It’s not hard. Because where there is a will there is a way. And to say: “Data is the same as sewage, you moved there!” is false equivalence. No one made the education of children contingent upon sewers. Education in Virginia is a constitutionally guaranteed fundamental right. Sewage treatment isn’t. Besides, I can buy a septic system, but I can’t buy a cell tower. And a septic system only helps me: but a cell signal helps everyone.
Even masters of the universe dial 911 now and then. Now they can dial from their choppers in Rappahannock County. How about Old Fauquier?
Come on.
Ben Dronsick
Delaplane
