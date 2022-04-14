Fauquier County is no stranger to pressure from development. For years, we have watched the suburbs slowly creep into the county and replace working farms and forests. Fauquier now faces a new threat, one that does not creep from one direction, but rather pops up anywhere there is available land. It doesn’t provide housing for the county; rather, it generates electricity for distant end-users with minimal benefit to our locality. We are of course talking about utility-scale solar operations.
In 2020, Virginia topped almost all other states in solar installations, ranking fourth behind only California, Texas and Florida — states with far more land. If the commonwealth continues at this pace, we face a significant and unstoppable loss of prime farmland. That’s an indispensable asset that we cannot allow to fritter away into industrial applications like this one.
Fauquier County is ranked 16th out of 95 for agriculture production, in a state where agriculture and forestry make up the number 1 industry. The most recent (2017) U.S. Census of Agriculture found 1,154 farms in the county, on a cumulative 216,666 acres, with an average farm size of 188 acres, consistent with the statewide average. In 2017, the total market value of agricultural products sold in Fauquier was $54.8 million.
The census identified 2,035 farmers in the county, and more than 3,600 individuals living in Fauquier farm households. Agriculture’s impact reaches far beyond those families’ farm gates, as every job in Virginia agriculture and forestry supports 1.7 jobs elsewhere in the state economy.
Solar developers often tout the rent they pay to landowners as a significant economic benefit. However, those landowners don’t always live locally, and those dollars don’t always benefit the local economy. Agriculture, on the other hand, benefits the local economy directly. On each acre of land, money changes hands to purchase seed, inputs, equipment, livestock, labor and fuel. And the open land provides environmental benefits as well.
Acquiring land has long been a challenge for farmers in our part of the state. Solar projects driven by government subsidies and mandates chip away at available land, converting open space and prime farmland to impervious surfaces and driving up competition for land that can be farmed.
In a March 30 letter (“Sowego Solar a step toward tax relief for Fauquier County residents,” Fauquier Times), a pro-solar advocate argued that there is a surplus of farmland in Fauquier. This simply isn’t the case. According to an American Farmland Trust study, between 2001 and 2016, 340,000 acres of Virginia’s farmland were developed or threatened; nearly 120,000 acres of that land were “nationally significant.” Land use threats of this magnitude are also threats to the economy. This level of development represents enough land to generate $164 million in annual revenue.
Fauquier still has a large, diverse agriculture industry, thanks to previous leaders’ commitment to preserving the county’s natural beauty and productivity. Harnessing the sun for energy interests should not overshadow the value of our county’s farms and forests, particularly as the nation works to feed a growing population in the face of other threats to farmland.
Members of the Fauquier Farm Bureau Board of Directors:
Tim Mize
Jacob Seely
William Gulick
Kraig Smith
Ben Smith
John Scheid
Debra Drake
Ben Cooper
Kevin Jennings
Kevin Powers
Jimmy Messick
Chris Butler
