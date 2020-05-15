A tragic consequence of the polarization of American politics is the false choice between protecting our citizens’ health and reopening the economy. You can walk and chew gum at the same time, and every other wealthy nation in the world has come up with their unique solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our federal government needs to provide the best researched protocols for testing, tracing and isolation, as well as ensuring that all states have access to all the supplies needed to carry out these protocols. Equipped with necessary knowledge and materials, each state can come up with their own solution.
Surely we can all work together to defeat a common enemy- the coronavirus. Please consider writing our president, governor and legislators and say, “Let’s get on with it.”
Scott Christian
Marshall
