The (federal) administration is correct in realizing the necessity of reopening America’s economy; but only after mass testing is implemented and the results so justify. Regrettably, positive forward movement has been impeded by a national “spin-policy” laced with rosy announcements from the task-force podium. These sessions tip to the political, destroy credibility, and do not instill confidence. What is needed is an honest self-assessment in the hope that past successes and failures will better inform us on contemplated future actions … including when to reopen the economy.
This administration was woefully under-prepared to deal with the pandemic, tried to mitigate the threat by minimizing its potential, delayed a proactive response; and finally, when it realized the jeopardy, transferred its responsibilities to the states in light of its failure at initial national mobilization. We now need to make up for lost time and can ill afford another round of indecisiveness and ineptitude.
It is not too late to implement many aspects of a best practices model. We should learn from those countries that are successfully containing the virus while still maintaining their economies. They saw the threat coming and they answered with preparation, resources and medical science. South Korea is a good comparative example to us with similar challenges and a similar time line, but with dramatically different results.
We must leave all medical determinations and protocols to the medical community and the Centers for Disease Control. They are doing a commendable job on the front lines of our defense and have developed mitigating medical strategies. But, despite their best efforts, we remain uncertain about many aspects of the pandemic and its actual scope within the U.S. We need more data to effectively plan a twofold strategy that meets both our medical and economic needs.
The United States’ first priority must, of course, be public health; but, with our economy a close second. The virus medically attacks the population; while, the only apparent defense, “social distancing,” economically attacks the population. We must deal with both attacks concurrently. We start by gaining more scientific data through a process of mass testing, tracking and quarantine. Insights gleaned will aid toward mitigation while assisting us with predictability and modeling. Not everyone needs to be tested, but testing should take a tiered approach based upon need and national priorities.
We have already started testing protocols with our health care workers, first responders and those expressing symptoms. They should be followed by the next tier, comprised of the “high risk” vulnerable, then the next tier comprised of essential workers, i.e. those who are essential to keep the country running, then the next tier, anyone else who feels the need to be tested. Testing in the millions will allow us to determine who has the virus (symptomatic and asymptomatic), who does not; and, importantly, who has had it and whose antibodies appear to have successfully defeated it.
Those who have warded off the virus and have developed proven immunity and those who don't have it are the labor force we need to reopen our base economy and gradually lead us to a full economic recovery. Those who are high risk will need to follow CDC guidelines, including social distancing until an effective treatment protocol is established and a safe, efficacious and effective vaccine is discovered.
Reopening the economy should only start after the first wave of the pandemic is under control. There is a balance at play here. If we continue the current policies with an "overabundance of caution," we run the probable risk of turning a recession into a depression. And, if we reopen the economy prematurely without adequate mass testing, we will risk more American lives and could even do more harm to the economy in the succeeding waves. In the absence of sufficient scientific data, we should lean toward caution and protect our citizens.
The key is widespread testing to determine when the crisis is safely under control and who can willingly return to work with minimal risk. If we can take this systematic approach, then the economy can cautiously reopen in stages before the first wave of COVID-19 has completely passed. We can then put into place an aggressive action plan to prepare for a second wave of COVID-19 or any other future pandemic threat that will surely come.
Stay safe.
Don Bachmann
Marshall
