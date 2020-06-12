As a physician and as the president of The Fauquier County Medical Society, I consider myself someone who believes in science rather than scoffs at it. I can tell those of you who are still nonbelievers that the present COVID-19 epidemic is real and deadly.
If you are young and think that you can’t get sick you are wrong, and more importantly, you can bring it home to your family or whomever you live with or congregate with. I was under the impression that most people took the warnings of the COVID Virus Taskforce seriously but decided to do an experiment over the Memorial Day weekend myself.
Over that weekend I counted the first 150 people entering the five grocery stores in town. I counted how many of those 150 were wearing masks. I did not count infants in strollers or those children who were being carried by their parents. The results were not terribly surprising and are listed below.
Percentage of people wearing masks:
Food Lion -- 43%
Walmart -- 49%
Safeway -- 50%
Harris Teeter -- 58%
Giant -- 67%
Since my “experiment,” Gov. [Ralph] Northam has made the wearing of masks in public mandatory, but the governor’s order, unfortunately, carries no penalties and is not being enforced by the local authorities.
This week I found myself waiting in line in the grocery store in front of someone who was not wearing a mask. I found this troubling. I believe a nominal fine would bring the majority of individuals into compliance. Wearing a mask in public should not be viewed as a sign of weakness, but rather as a sign that you care about your neighbors.
Here are some facts: If two people are in close proximity and one has the COVID virus and neither is wearing a mask, the chance of transmission of the virus is 70%. If one is wearing a mask, the risk for transmission drops to 5%, and if both are wearing a mask the risk drops to 1.5%.
So, I ask you again, as the president of the local medical society, to please wear a mask. Do it for yourself, your family, your friends and your neighbors. Let’s all get through this safely.
Dr. David Pfeffer
Warrenton
(1) comment
Since Governor Blackface mandated face mask use, I have noticed an alarming trend. People are not distancing like they were.
The fact is, a handkerchief over your face isn't going to protect you or anybody else. Wash your hands. Don't touch your face. Keep your distance. If you have a cough, STAY HOME.
Six people in the county have died (all over 80, so I've heard). Whatever we were doing before was working.
