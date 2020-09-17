“C’mon people now …”
When I was a younger knucklehead growing up in Northern Virginia (1964 to 1969 in Annandale) my high school (Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology) social studies teacher let slip that in Arlington, specifically 928 Randolph St., there was, for all the world to see, a national headquarters for the American Nazi Party.
My friends and I were flabbergasted! In our abbreviated teenage way of thinking we could not understand why our country, which had just recently fought a world war to throttle those Nazis, could allow them to promote their anti-Semitic, racist ideas right out in the open. We actually doubted the teacher even had it right. So, with lots of free time and a newly acquired driver’s license we decided to check it out.
Sure enough, as we drove past said address, we saw signs indicating it was the Nazi headquarters and noticed a large swastika banner prominently displayed in their bay window.
Talk about cognitive dissonance (a concept later learned in college) slapping us right in the face. But wait. That wily social studies teacher, having been apprised of our little field trip, used it to drive home a lesson on the First Amendment’s protections of free speech and the right to peaceably assemble. American Nazis as well as Communists could speak, assemble and even run candidates to be the President of the United States (once for Nazis, four times for Communists).
So, the other morning when I woke up to find my yard sign missing for the second time, I figured someone(s) had concluded that the rules had changed. No more free speech and maybe private property was no longer a reliable principle. My signs happened to support President [Donald] Trump. I have heard Biden-Harris signs have been taken as well.
“C’mon people now, smile on your brother, everybody get together, try to love one another right now” (Youngbloods, 1969) Great song, look it up!
If not “love one another” we should at least honor and protect the freedom/rights that have made us an unusually open and tolerant society.
Mike Straight
Warrenton
(1) comment
That's the way it is now. Those memories of high school days are similar to mine. Probably most of us have not found politics that fascinating. Just something that comes around periodically. We have to study and make a decision. I am independent and have voted either party based on what I felt was the best choice. I voted for Obama the first time. Not the second, but he was in for round 2. Then I voted for Trump and will again. I found out that I am a racist for supporting Trump. What was I when I voted for Obama? Some people have become completely unhinged. They have bought their disappointment at the loss of the Democrat candidate and how different from the current president is from career politicians, they cannot get over their loss. I figured they would go back to the drawing board and find a good candidate for next time. Instead they spent the last 4 years (it started during the campaign) trying to creating crisis after crisis to salve their wounded egos. All that energy and treasure wasted that could have been used to build a better country. Left liberal media bias has fanned this irrational anger to a city burning inferno. People are polarized like never before. It is sad. Maybe the right song to remember (I hate to say this) is 'Eve Of Destruction'. I support Rodney King's later comment, 'Can't we all just get along?'
