As a longtime business owner in Fauquier County, I understand many of the challenges we face, as well as the positives that make us proud to live here.
Our strengths rest partly in our competent local government, which is why I am proud to support Eric Maybach for Commissioner of the Revenue on Nov. 5.
Eric’s family has been a mainstay in this community for a long time. His father and sister have taken care of my family and so many others for more than 40 years. I have known Eric throughout this time, since he was a little boy, and I assure you he is a good man fit for this job.
Eric has worked hard for years, now managing big projects. He has won awards in the process. This takes hard work, smarts, skills that we need in the commissioner spot. This is probably why the current commissioner of revenue also supports Eric.
Fauquier deserves someone who is committed to the job for the long haul, not because it is a convenient “next step.” Eric will provide this type of stability.
Being able to vote for people like Eric demonstrates why we love it here. He is a person of high character who wants to serve the taxpayers. Please vote for Eric Maybach for commissioner of the revenue on Nov. 5.
Cecil Campbell
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.