The attention on Jeffrey Epstein ought to help further the cause against human trafficking.
It has not.
The media spotlight on him, now as bright as a second sun in our social hemisphere, ought to cast away the shadows used by human traffickers to find, entrap, and ultimately destroy the lives of children all over the world.
It has not.
Our world should be safer now because Epstein is gone.
It isn't.
Instead, what we have seen at The Just Ask Trafficking Prevention Foundation is a response by many which show shock and disgust, but ultimately nothing more than social rubbernecking to the sensationalism of Epstein's story. Meanwhile, Epstein and his convoy of convicted and alleged crimes, alleged high-profile friends, and almost untouchable status leave a trail of sex-trafficking victims across the United States.
It has been said that human trafficking was just the tip of the iceberg regarding the horror of Epstein's crimes. Let me correct you. Human trafficking is the iceberg, and Epstein was the tip.
Did you know once a person enters into life as a victim of human trafficking their life expectancy plummets to just seven years? It's true. Children are dying now. Children are being raped, drugged, beaten, sold, and ripped from their families all across America in our cities, our towns, our rural areas, and our neighborhoods now.
We hear you say Jeffrey Epstein is an abomination. We listen to you proclaim this can't happen again. That what Epstein and his friends did was the most inhuman and disgusting thing humans could ever do to one and other. We see you write the same, and more, on social media channels, in news articles, blog posts and emails.
Your rants inspired us. We thought your outrage to Epstein's level of debauchery was finally enough to turn thoughts and prayers into direct and sustained action.
It didn't. Why? Frankly, we think it's because most of America’s bark is worse than its bite.
America, we see you walk right up to the edge of giving a damn about the eradication of human trafficking. Then we see you stop dead in your tracks when you realize your next step means you have to get involved. That you're going to have to give either your time, share your resources, or donate your money to empower real change. Then, we watch time and time again as your fierceness fades. Your calls for action become whispers, then ultimately silence. Then once scattered predators reemerge out from the shadows, recruit a few more children, and then continue their cycle of abuse because your willingness to care ends with empathy and not action.
Human trafficking victims don't care about our politics, our wealth, our education, our race, creed, color, or sexual orientation. They care if we fight back.
So, I'm calling you out, America.
Put down your keyboard, hug your child and act! We will help you!
What can you do? Some ideas are to call your local government officials to demand human trafficking education and awareness be taught in your schools, your towns, your police forces, and your local businesses. You can insist your local media cover this happening everywhere crime, and last but not least, you can serve as a role model by living a life noble enough to drive out any demand for human trafficking in your neighborhoods.
Your country needs you. Will you fight back?
Jay Pinsky is the director of communications for the Just Ask Trafficking Prevention Foundation, www.justaskprevention.org. jpinsky@justaskprevention.org
