U.S. 29 needs fast electric car chargers now.
Currently, Virginia is about to get $100 million dollars in federal funds from the $7.5 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Virginia meanwhile plans to use the funds to build 150 kilowatt charging stations every 50 miles along the state’s interstates.
U.S. 29 and other major four-lane routes like U.S. 60, U.S.17 and U.S. 15 will be bypassed for funds to build new electric car chargers.
Instead, the Virginia Department of Transportation will build all its new chargers along the interstates, where a lot of chargers already exist.
As the owner of a $25,000 electric vehicle, it is frustrating that the main routes in the state are not going to get fast chargers along these interstate like routes like U.S. 29.
The interstates, meanwhile, are currently getting new chargers built even before the federal funds come in.
An example: I really would like Culpeper to ask Electrify America or Charge Point or Evgo to build a fast charger in the center of Culpeper, in that they are 45 miles from the nearest fast charger along U.S. 29.
This makes planning 400-mile road trips hard. U.S. 29 is a good route to use to bypass Interstate 95’s D.C. traffic.
I also think that Virginia would be better if it used the electric car charging funds to build three 50-kw electric car fast chargers in Culpeper and Orange and Warrenton, than one 150-kw station on I-95.
Carl Schwendeman
Powhatan
