I believe the time has come to have term limits for all elected officials. By doing this, we can help ensure that “new blood” and “fresh ideas” will enter into our governing bodies.
I know this idea will not be popular with many.
Robert H. Wright Jr.
Warrenton
(1) comment
virginia is in dire need of an electoral college, the entire state cannot be run by liberals in Fairfax and Hampton Roads.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.