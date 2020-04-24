As we all know, the coronavirus has touched many facets of our lives. We are all more cautious right now, with most of us practicing safe social distancing.
There’s one area of concern that I’m glad our legislature, along with the governor have addressed -- “no excuse” early voting. We have joined 38 other states in offering early voting, and from my perspective, we’ve done so just in time. Our new law will go into effect with the 2020 presidential election, this November. Thank heaven, we will not need to go through the debacle we recently witnessed in Wisconsin. We have several months to ensure all voters are educated on the deadline, process and proper procedures.
While we can be hopeful, none of us know for sure what the status of COVID-19 will be this fall. Early voting ensures all of us can safely participate in our democratic process. As Americans, that’s something we can all celebrate. Thanks to Gov. [Ralph] Northam and the Virginia legislature for passing this important legislation.
Max N. Hall
Marshall
