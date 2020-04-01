Planners for the Town of Warrenton are putting together a new comprehensive plan that would stretch public services and dramatically increase density and traffic while diminishing forever Warrenton’s small-town character.
The plan under consideration stems from concern that Warrenton is graying and must grow population and revenue to support town services. To do that and become a regional work/live community, according to one scenario, requires 23 percent population growth over the next 10 years, nearly twice the growth rate for Northern Virginia.
New families and singles would be housed in three- to four-story apartments and town houses, sharply increasing density. More people will attract more retailers, planners say, while also attracting more traffic, crime and greater demand on the water and sewer system.
To create the Warrenton planners envision requires:
- Building the Timber Fence Parkway to relieve congestion on Broadview and Lee Highway
- Creating a southern bypass that links Va. 211 and U.S. 29
- Increasing the capacity of the sewer system
- Replacing industrial land reserved for higher paying jobs with mixed use/residential development
Supporting more people in Warrenton is dependent on the availability of water. The background report for the comprehensive plan update suggests the town look into adding capacity to the town reservoir and revisiting the drought contingency reserve in an area that is no stranger to droughts.
All of these initiatives are costly and raise the prospect of a tax increase or annexation of more land, but the greatest cost may be the most dear. In straining to become what it isn’t — Leesburg, for example — Warrenton may lose forever the small-town charm that has defined it for 210 years.
Warrenton’s grow big/grow fast proposal raises serious questions:
- How many new residences can the town sustain within its current spending and taxation levels to provide increased services, bypasses, etc.?
- By what metric does rapid population growth contribute to the economic well-being of the town, its vitality and the quality of life of its residents?
- What assurance do residents have that new, mixed-used developments will conform to the character of Warrenton rather than look-alike, strip-mall modern?
- Does town government have a revenue problem requiring a sudden infusion of population, or a spending problem?
- Once the plan has been drafted, it will be sent to the Warrenton Planning Commission, likely this spring. The commission may ask for additional information — traffic projections, hidden costs of annexation, design criteria and more. Following the commission’s review, the plan will be sent to Town Council.
- Although the complexion of the council will change after the May 5 election, the present council will be in office until July and poised to vote on the new comprehensive plan. Now is the time for more study and greater engagement by those who live here and everyone in Fauquier who has a stake in Warrenton.
Christopher Bonner
Board member, Citizens for Fauquier County
Warrenton
