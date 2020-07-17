We urge Warrenton residents to pay close attention to the Warrenton Planning Commission as it evaluates the 437-page draft comprehensive plan. To put it simply, if the plan is adopted Warrenton may become something very different from the small town we know and love.
A board-level task force from Citizens for Fauquier County, Fauquier’s oldest conservation nonprofit, has found that implementing the plan over 20 years opens the door to: a 50% increase in population, 2,102 new residential units, 310,000 square feet of commercial space and 360 additional hotel rooms.
The plan makes it easy for developers by streamlining by-right approval of mixed use developments. And Warrenton becomes more attractive to developers because buildings as tall as six stories will be allowed in some locations, along with higher density in select districts.
Greater population produces greater traffic both locally and from motorists from surrounding growth areas who converge on Warrenton. To address congestion, the plan envisions building the Timber Fence Parkway and a new “southern bypass.” Also on the table is connecting neighborhood streets to enable through-traffic.
The Warrenton Planning Commission has scheduled a July 21 public hearing. Details on the public comment process will be at citizensforfauquier.org, along with the entire draft plan. Impact of this plan goes beyond the town limits. What happens in Warrenton affects all of Fauquier County.
The CFFC Warrenton Task Force continues to study the planning document to assess the costs, traffic, design standards and infrastructure requirements, especially water and sewer. To stay informed, please visit citizensforfauquier.org.
Ken Alm, Christopher Bonner, Yak Lubowsky, David Norden and Jonathon Nuckles
Citizens for Fauquier County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.