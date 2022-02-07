LETTER: Dr. Colin Greene’s advice on masks leaves Fauquier schoolchildren vulnerable

“Let us spray.” These words are rumored to have been muttered by one of Dr. Samuel Lister’s students when Lister used a carbolic acid spray, revolutionizing the concept of the sterile surgical field. I’m sure the former acting director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District [and current acting Virginia commissioner of health], Dr. Colin Greene and obvious “expert” in germ theory remembers reading this from his medical school days. Maybe even high school.
People thought Lister was nuts. But he showed that germs in the air can cause infections.
Modern hospitals have specialized filtration systems, a filter -- like a cloth mask -- to prevent germs from reaching the inner sanctum of the hospital operating rooms. They have negative pressure systems. All these crazy inventions to they can reduce the likelihood of catching disease.
Which brings us to masks. A little piece of cloth to help reduce -- not stop -- the probability of catching disease. My kids both come home from school with sore noses. Neither of them wears glasses, but I do, and I get the fogging issue, reduced effectiveness and dirt.
These are problems that can be overcome, but risk everyone’s health? Full disclosure: One of my kids has at least one of the underlying conditions that crazed liberals like me worry about.
Dr. Greene, in the not-too-distant past: “Greene told the [Rappahannock] school board it would be ‘risky’ to completely forgo masking as the infectious omicron variant spreads through the state.” (https://www.rappnews.com/news/health/former-director-of-rappahannock-s-health-district-tapped-by-youngkin-to-lead-state-agency-in/article_3f759b06-7fcd-11ec-9f4c-3b56afd0d546.html)
Since then, he has changed his tune as easily as someone could change their soiled mask.
As thin as an invisible mask on his political veneer, Dr. Greene, Col., U.S. Army (Ret.), changed his mind. “I respectfully remind all health directors that VDH is an executive agency, under the leadership, oversight and discipline of the governor … Compliance with the word and intent of this executive order on the part of any VDH employee is not optional.” (https://www.fauquier.com/news/state-health-commissioner-compliance-with-youngkin-s-mask-order-is-not-optional/article_303e860e-8098-11ec-a677-ebfe59481440.html)
What? Me worry? Like Alfred E. Neuman from Mad magazine of yore, Dr. Greene worries not. I think that the doctor is looking at the reduction of cases in the area and the U.S. in general, and is gambling that he’ll look right after all is said and done. Kudos to him so far, and I hope to God he’s right.
People who have kids with type 1 diabetes are bearing the risk of your calculus on their and their parents’ backs. There are other underlying conditions, and you, being a family doctor, know about them.
And that brings me to Danté’s Inferno, and I know you’ve read it. There is a special place reserved for you, the Ninth Circle I think it is. All because of a stupid mask.
Andrew Herstek
Warrenton
