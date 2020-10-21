The recent articles on candidates [Cameron] Webb and [Bob] Good expose stark differences in their political philosophies: one is a centrist who will work with both sides of the aisle to find the best solutions for our problems, while the other can only paint his opponent as an extremist in the attempt to instill fear in the hearts of voters. Who best to represent our district in the U.S. Congress: someone with an inclusive, collaborative attitude, or someone who relies on false aspersions to divide our community?
Judging by the articles and campaign flyers, Mr. Good must feel he lacks sufficient attributes to attract voters, as he repeatedly resorts to denigrating his opponent with lies and inaccurate associations, apparently grasping for anything in a desperate attempt to gain some support. He and the state Republican party post photos of Dr. Webb with superimposed photos of AOC, Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders in order to make associations that are, in truth, just not there. “Socialist” and “radical left” are two of the dog whistles they use to taint voters’ impressions, neither of which apply to Dr. Webb.
I have seen it said that critical thinking is the other national deficit. Hopefully, the voters of our 5th District will use some of it to see who is clearly the only rational choice to be our next congressman.
Michael Morency
The Plains
