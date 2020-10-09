It's no secret that our county, and our congressional district (Virginia's 5th), lean to the right. But this year's Fifth District candidates offer such a stark contrast that even conservatives should give the race a second look.
On one hand, there's Dr. Cameron Webb. A physician (who also holds a law degree), Dr. Webb served presidents from both parties -- Obama and Trump -- as a White House health care policy advisor. He now teaches at UVA's School of Medicine. A centrist, Dr. Webb would bring desperately needed real-world competence to Congress as it tries to fix our dysfunctional health-insurance system.
On the other hand, there is Bob Good. Mr. Good, a former banker best known as an athletics booster for Liberty University, has centered his campaign on re-litigating the culture wars. He declared the U.S. Supreme Court "lawless" for recognizing same-sex marriage, and his campaign has focused on attacking the Virginia Values Act, a state law (over which a congressman would have no power) that protects LGBT Virginians from housing and employment discrimination.
The "issues page" on Mr. Good's own website focuses on bathroom laws but makes no mention of health care, job creation, fighting COVID-19, or plans to help rural communities -- all issues Dr. Webb discusses in depth.
The choice is clear: One candidate is a pragmatic doctor with national leadership experience and real policy chops. The other is an avowed culture-war partisan. Even in our moderately right-leaning district, Dr. Webb is the obvious choice.
Adam Gerchick
Delaplane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.