In response to A.M. Rezelman (Fauquier Times, Sept. 19, “In defense of Donald Trump’s America) who tries to defend Mr. Trump by stating that the country values individual rights like freedom to assemble in a place of worship, or for a protest, or not to wear a mask … I would like to say hogwash. Americans have the right to assemble for worship, and contrary to current events, has the right to protest (but I guess they only have the right to protest if it is a cause that Republicans believe in).
But Americans do not have the right to endanger others because of a health crisis. Do people complain when they cannot enter a store without shoes or a shirt? There are countless facilities that forbid entry for those not wearing shoes or shirts, because it is a health issue. Where are all the protesters complaining about that??
And concerning the statement that he was doing everything he promised in his 2016 campaign, where is the wall that Mexico paid for? Where is the great new health care plan? Oh yeah, he did help to drain the swamp ... He hired them and most went to jail.
Now Mr. Trump did not create the COVID crisis, but he has done nothing to slow it down, despite admitting to the journalist/author, Bob Woodward, months ago that the virus was deadly and was a plague.
When questioned at his latest rally if he was worried to have so many people gathered inside during this medical crisis, his response was I am safe because I am several feet away from all of the people. He did not show any concern toward the others in attendance. What a great guy!
Trump has not done anything but try to con voters to re-elect him. I am an independent voter and have voted for Republicans before. If you vote for Trump in November, you and all the other Republican members of Congress are condoning his countless lies, his incompetence, his stupidity, his racism and you must agree with him that the veterans in cemeteries are losers and suckers.
If that is called being an American, then you can call me un-American. I believe in the medical experts and not the snake-oil salesman. Trump is not an embarrassment as a president, he is an embarrassment as a human being.
Dan Owens
Amissville
