It was disconcerting upon visiting Home Depot on a busy Sunday afternoon to see that employees were not wearing protective gear, neither gloves nor masks.
When I went to check out, I asked the cashier if she had any protective materials such as hand gel, wipes or gloves. She said they hadn't been given any "in a while," that she was informed they ran out and if they wanted some, they must provide their own.
I also called the store the next day. One of the "management team" told me that while Maryland stores were required to provide their staff with PPE, only some counties in Virginia were requiring stores to give their staff appropriate safety materials. He acknowledged that Prince WIlliam County was providing PPE as well as other neighboring counties but not Fauquier.
I find this disturbing in that it puts the employee and the customers at greater risk. Perhaps our county is also responsible in that they could mandate these safety measures. I hope this will occur.
Rita Rowand
Hume
Editor’s note: An assistant manager at Home Depot in Warrenton said -- in response to a phone call question about protective equipment for employees -- that masks and gloves were available to all employees, but that it was up to employees whether to wear them or not. Because Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has not required the use of masks or gloves in a state order, businesses in all counties have not been required to demand that workers wear protective equipment. Prince William County has issued a local order, he said, so employees in that Home Depot store are required to wear masks.
