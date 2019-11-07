In accordance with Article 1, Section 2, Subparagraph 3 of the United States Constitution, a comprehensive census of the United States is to be conducted every 10 years. The census is conducted for many reasons. One of these reasons is to enable various government entities to revise their district representation maps. Normally, this process is done by the state legislature or local governing body.
In our state of Virginia, I believe that this process should be done by an independent non-partisan redistricting commission. Using raw census data and computer programs, the commission would redraw the district maps in order to conform to changing demographic trends.
To accomplish this, the Virginia Constitution would have to be amended. Virginia registered voters would have to approve this.
Now is the time.
Robert H. Wright Jr.
Warrenton
