LETTER: 'Did somebody say Juneteenth?'

As I had time today [20 June 2021] to sit down and read my Fauquier Times of this past week, my attention focused on the opinion section and an article titled ‘Did somebody say Juneteenth?’
The article is professionally written, obviously a well-educated author with a good -- no excellent-- grasp of the English language. If I were challenged to identify the race of this author I would fail, although the gist of the piece is all about race and allegedly how we have failed on the subject as a nation due to white supremacy.
My first indoctrination with racism came as I attended a grade 1 through 8 parochial school, just like we have here in Warrenton at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church. Catholic high school was a town away! As an altar/choir boy I was joined by two Afro-American brothers who also served our parish. One day one of the brothers came to my neighborhood to play with me and other friends from school. After our playtime ended, a parent of a friend called our little group together and informed us we could no longer invite Black children into our neighborhood, ostensibly because the neighbors would be upset. Simply put, I felt my independence of choosing my friends was being attacked and my solution was then to play in their neighborhood where it was accepted. The time was 1945.
Years later in the 1960s, my two sons played youth football in Williamsburg, Virginia, along with Lawrence Taylor and Ron Springs. If you are not an NFL fan, then, you might not know both became NFL legends. As a youth, Ron Springs had dinner with my family. Williamsburg, along with Yorktown, Virginia, is well known for its history. I have photos of my children standing beside a cannon on the Yorktown Battlefield, with its connection to Independence Day, a day I’ve never considered belonging solely for white Americans, as the author suggests.
As I read further, “African Americans created Juneteenth to celebrate slavery’s final demise.” [Take that white supremacy!] Further, “ … the supremacy that has dominated our social consciousness. It influences what we learn; who and what we find valuable, what cultural products are celebrated; who lives and who dies; who ekes out an existence and who thrives,” which leaves me wondering how to explain the rise of interracial marriage in the face of white supremacy, not to mention how the associate pastor of a former church that baptized my wife once sat at our dinner table -- he being Black and his wife being white.
To add to it, how does one holding such beliefs explain eight years of a Black president, Barack Obama; a four-star general, Colin Powell; the 66th United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; former HUD Secretary Ben Carson; numerous athletic legends as Jackie Robinson, Tiger Woods; the beloved Muhammad Ali; Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell; Michael Jordan; Maya Angelou; Frederick Douglass; Duke Ellington; Martin Luther King, Jr., [the list goes on] enshrining their place in our history.
The racial future of our country lies ahead of us rather than behind us. Americans of all colors and ethnic groups should welcome July 4, celebrating our independence from England. On the other hand, “Juneteenth” reminds me of a suggestion that actor Morgan Freeman once made on a late-night TV program [speaking on racism] telling his host, “ … I’ll stop calling you white if you stop calling me Black.” Whereas, a holiday rushed through Congress, focusing on victimhood, I fear will become more divisive, which may well be its purpose.
Ron Nist
Warrenton
