Election Day is fast approaching and Virginia voters have important decisions to make. Do we want to move Virginia backwards or forwards? Do we want to remain the best state for business while simultaneously ranking as the worst state for workers? Do we want to tackle climate change or continue to insist it is not our problem to solve? Do we want to be the 38th state to declare that ALL citizens, regardless of gender, are entitled to equal rights? The vast majority of Virginians favor Democratic policy proposals on these issues, yet the GOP majorities in the House and Senate repeatedly vote down or, even worse, kill these bills in committee without allowing a full vote.
Although Medicaid expansion is currently favored by 71 percent of Virginians, the GOP blocked this life-saving bill for five years! The bill finally passed only after the 2017 wave election, thus providing health care access to nearly 400,000 low income Virginians.
Ninety-six percent of Democrats and 74 percent of Republicans support universal background checks. The Virginia Law Enforcement sheriff’s organization and the Trump administration back extreme risk protection orders, “red flag laws,” which have been shown to decrease suicides and domestic violence homicides. Eighty-four percent of Virginians favor passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. A majority of Virginians believe climate change is a threat requiring immediate action. Yet, in spite of the will of the people, GOP lawmakers refuse to pass legislation on any of these critical issues.
Since we’ve been unable to change their minds, the alternative is to change their seats! In the upcoming, off-year election, your vote matters more than ever. 2017 results demonstrated this with multiple races decided by under 100 votes and one district’s representation chosen by drawing a name from a bowl.
For the change Virginia needs and the leadership and legislation we want and deserve, vote Nov. 5 for our hard-working Democratic candidates: Ronnie Ross for State Senate, Jess Foster (88th District), Laura Galante (18th District) and Incumbent Elizabeth Guzman (31st District) for delegate. They will “Fight for Fauquier” in Richmond!
Andrea Marten
Sumerduck
