I didn’t vote for Donald Trump in 2016. Not for the first time in my voting life I found both candidates to be completely unappealing, so I did what my conscience demanded, I voted third party.
On election night I was surprised, but not shocked, to learn that Donald Trump had indeed been elected. Surprised because I believed that the Democratic National Committee urban voting machine would secure the votes for Hillary Clinton, but not shocked. I had seen the tidal wave of support for Donald Trump building over the election season. My work required me to travel extensively throughout the Shenandoah Valley and the eastern parts of West Virginia. The Trump and Pence signs were ubiquitous, and the enthusiasm was palpable. I found this to be odd because the Sunday morning news/commentary programs that I used to watch repeatedly claimed that Trumps support was minimal. All the polls indicated that he significantly lagged behind Hillary Clinton.
On the day of Trump’s inauguration, I watched as any interested, engaged citizen would. I may not have voted for him, but he had won the election, the people had spoken. In the time-honored tradition of our republic, I accepted the outcome and waited to see what would happen next.
What happened next will be etched in my memory for as long as I live. Four years of unremitting hate, and the most outrageous invective and mischaracterizations I have ever heard or seen. Trump, it seems, wasn’t a legally elected U.S. President, he was a Russian stooge, he was Hitler incarnate, and those who voted for him were Nazis, fascists, white supremacists or just uneducated, inbred hillbillies. The media embarked on a 24/7 propaganda campaign that would have made the editors of Pravda gush with pride. Nothing was off limits, no label was too vile, no accusation too delusional. This wasn’t informed reasoned dissent; this was blind destructive toxic hatred. The modern political equivalent of Carthago delenda est.
And now the clarion call is for unity. Unity, from the same media that ran an unremitting campaign of verbal terror on any and all supporters of the president. The same media, including the editors of this newspaper, who stood by in deafening silence while elected officials openly called for the public harassment and bullying of all citizens who voted for President Trump.
Unity, by the same commentators and politicians who ignored the destruction and desecration of monuments and memorials of patriots and war heroes by raging mobs of neo-Marxists and anarchists, motivated by the basest ignorance, and acidic hate, and funded and organized by leftist political operatives.
Unity, by politicians who cynically and disgracefully leveraged economic aid to a public struggling with a health crisis, in a grasping attempt to gain power.
Unity, by citizens who, for the last four years have treated anyone who even marginally supported President Trump as political untermensch, deserving only of scornful contempt or at best mocking pity.
As I stated in my opening, I didn’t vote for President Trump in 2016, and I am not now writing to defend him or his legacy. He chose to run for, and serve as president, and he is certainly capable of defending himself.
If, however, Mr. Bachmann truly desires unity he is going to have to do more than throw out a few platitudes and engage in obsessive anti-Trump hatred. If he truly would like to see unity, I suggest that he advocate for a sincere, truthful acknowledgement of the disgraceful behavior, and scorched-earth politics that the Democratic Party has engaged in for the last four years. Maybe then we can talk about President [Ronald] Reagan’s shining city on a hill.
Joseph Thornton
Warrenton
Bravo Mr. Thornton! The Left is going to reap what it has sown.
