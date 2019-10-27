Del. (Michael) Webert (R-Va. 18th) professes to be a strong supporter of public schools and yet, in 2016, he co-sponsored legislation that provides special education vouchers for a “school choice” option for children with disabilities.
There are several concerns with this program for Fauquier County residents. First, the voucher program would result in depleting the already underfunded special education program in our county. Second, federal law requires public schools to provide a broad range of programs and services to children with disabilities. No such mandate exists for private schools. Last but not least, there is no private school in our area that can provide services and support equivalent to what our public schools offer.
With 24 years of experience in Fauquier County Public Schools starting as a special education teacher and, later, as a school principal, I witnessed the challenges facing our students with special needs.
I also have a profound personal experience in this area. My son was diagnosed with numerous learning disabilities as well as the need for speech and language services as a young child.
Like every parent facing this situation, I was concerned about his future. Our public schools proved critical in helping my son reach his highest potential. His experience exemplifies that of most special-needs students in our local public schools. Needless to say, I have tremendous respect for our Fauquier County special education professionals.
Unlike his opponent, candidate Laura Galante, Mr. Webert has never attended public schools in Virginia. The fact that he would support a voucher system to reduce public school funding for private school enrichment should give voters pause.
Does Mr. Webert believe that private schools provide a better education than public schools? If so, can he honestly purport to be a champion of our public schools, particularly in the special education area?
My wife and I are standing strong for our public school special education program and funding. Voters might think carefully about Mr. Webert’s track record on “school choice” vouchers for children with disabilities when casting their vote on Nov. 5.
In our view Laura Galante is the better choice. She was educated in Virginia public schools and ultimately, achieved success as a cybersecurity expert. She appreciates the value of a public school education and pledges to support Fauquier County Public Schools, including special education resources.
Steve and Kathy Kadilak
The Plains
