Del. Mike Webert has served our community well as a champion for Fauquier values in Richmond — where his voice drives legislation that’s important to our community. The political ads hitting our mailboxes unfairly attacking Mike’s character don’t describe the representative we all know. Mike cares deeply about making life better for families in our community. And he’s not afraid of hard work or standing up for what’s right, even when it isn’t easy. Mike and his family have deep roots in this community, so he understands his constituents and their families, careers and priorities better than anyone else on the ballot.
Mike’s family values are second-to-none. If you’ve seen him with his darling sons or supportive wife for even a minute, you understand what I mean. Even when the General Assembly is in session and Mike is fighting for us in Richmond, he returns home in the evenings and leaves again before dawn to be there for his family. Early mornings, long days and compassionate tenacity are natural for a farmer like Mike.
Mike’s defense of the Second Amendment and support for law enforcement keeps the citizens of Fauquier safe. He knows Fauquier values quality public education, small businesses’ prosperity and the prudent spending of our tax dollars. He has demonstrated his commitment to those principles during his last eight years representing us. These are just a few reasons why I’m voting for Mike on Nov. 5 and you should too.
Amy Cassandra
Bealeton
